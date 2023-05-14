Singapore has new source of live broiler chickens from Indonesian farm: SFA

SINGAPORE – Singapore has a new source of live broiler chickens from an avian influenza-free farm in Indonesia.

The first batch arrived on Saturday morning, announced Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The move, he said, will diversify Singapore’s import sources and strengthen the resilience of Singapore’s chicken supply.

Between June and October 2022, Malaysia halted the export of chickens to Singapore to address surging prices and a shortage of the poultry in the country. Singapore turned to other countries and increased the import of chicken from Brazil and Thailand.

According to Singapore Food Agency (SFA) data, Singapore imported about 34 per cent of its chicken supply from Malaysia in 2021.

On Saturday, Dr Koh was at Jurong Port to witness the arrival of the consignment of live broiler chickens.

In SFA’s Facebook post on Sunday, the agency said the approval of the farm was made possible by the collaboration of SFA, the Animal and the Veterinary Service under the National Parks Board, the Indonesian authorities and the industry.