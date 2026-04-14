Singapore has experience to explore more underground spaces for fuel reserves: Tan See Leng

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The Jurong Rock Caverns facility, which was opened in 2014, is part of how the Government plans ahead for Singapore’s future, said Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing.

SINGAPORE - The Jurong Rock Caverns facility has been in operation for more than a decade, and Singapore now has the experience to explore more underground spaces as options to boost its fuel reserves, said Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology Tan See Leng.



In a Facebook post on April 14, after his visit a day earlier to South-east Asia’s first commercial underground oil storage facility, Dr Tan said he is glad Singapore had the foresight to plan long-term.

The caverns can store crude oil or compatible products to increase storage capacity for all of Singapore’s local refineries, said Dr Tan, who is also Manpower Minister.

The Middle East situation has disrupted energy supply chains, and elevated fuel prices are expected to persist, even if hostilities cease, said Dr Tan.

The Jurong Rock Caverns facility, which is located 150m beneath Jurong Island, comprises five caverns with a total storage capacity of 1.47 million cubic m etres – approximately nine million barrels.

“You could fit a nine-storey building here,” Dr Tan said, describing the construction of the facility as an “engineering feat”. He added that the products stored there have to be kept separate to ensure that they are not contaminated for end users.

Besides such underground spaces, he said, Singapore continues to deepen cooperation with like-minded partners such as the recent commitment with Australia to strengthen and to safeguard Singapore’s energy resilience.

He also noted that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has convened the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee comprising various government agencies to look holistically into all issues, including energy, food and supply chain resilience, as well as support for all Singaporeans.

Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing said in a separate Facebook post the same day that facilities such as the Jurong Rock Caverns, which was opened in 2014, is part of how the Government plans ahead for Singapore’s future.

“Our long-term land use planning goes beyond the surface, and below ground as well. This allows us to optimise the usage of our land,” said Mr Chan, who is also Minister for Defence.

In another post , he added that the facility was first conceptualised more than 20 years ago. “Today, it stores key resources that power our homes and businesses.”

Mr Chan, who visited Jurong Rock Caverns with Dr Tan, added: “We are seeing first-hand how disruptions to energy and supply chains can happen any time.”

This is why Singapore continues to build up its stockpiles and infrastructure, diversify energy sources, including solar and electricity imports, and explore low-carbon solutions for the future, Mr Chan added.

With global oil and natural gas prices surging since Feb 28, when the US and Israel launched an air campaign against Iran, consumers in Singapore are bracing themselves for higher energy bills and transport costs as the energy crisis driven by the Iran war and continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz affects Singaporeans at home, on the road, in the air or at sea.

The Government on April 7 announced nearly $1 billion in relief measures for households and businesses here.

Said Mr Chan: “As global uncertainties continue, places like (Jurong Rock Caverns) remind us why planning ahead matters.”