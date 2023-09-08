Singapore Grand Prix to halve energy emissions by 2028, with some moves planned for upcoming race

SINGAPORE - The organisers of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix have set out a plan to halve the emissions produced from energy sources during the race weekend by 2028.

This comes as a study by Singapore GP of the carbon footprint of 2022’s race weekend found that most of the emissions generated – 96.1 per cent – came from providing the energy required to power the event.

It aims to do so with a broad slew of initiatives, some of which kicked in 2023, including the use of LED lighting across the entire 4.94km Marina Bay Circuit and 1,396 solar panels installed on the roof of the F1 Pit Building in July.

The solar panels, Singapore GP said, will generate enough electricity to power the building for the entire race month.

The study found that the total amount of carbon dioxide emitted over a five-month period, from the time work started to set up the circuit in July and, after the race, to tear down all the infrastructure in November, was 2,372 tonnes.

This figure does not include the emissions produced by the freight, logistics and travel requirements of the racing teams.

In comparison, an individual living in Singapore produces about 8,310kg of carbon dioxide for the whole year.

Elsewhere, the Singapore GP is looking to use B100 biodiesel and hydro-treated vegetable oil in all its onsite generators and shift away from conventional fossil fuels such as diesel by 2028.

B100 biodiesel is a biofuel composed wholly of oil from vegetable or biological sources.

According to Mr Chia Chien Chang, lead analyst for carbon management and circular economy at Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) EcoLabs Centre of Innovation for Energy, B100 biodiesel produces 20 per cent less emissions than diesel.

Mr Chia told The Straits Times: “The possible knock-on effects from the race switching to using B100... will definitely spur interest from other similar outdoor event organisers to potentially switch to biodiesel usage.in pursuit of greener events.

“On the R&D side, there will be more demand-driven research from the industry towards researches on improving biodiesel’s characteristics, like better quality and higher energy content of biodiesel for different applications.”

Professor Subodh Mhaisalkar, from NTU’s School of Materials Science and Engineering, said that additionally, the production of biofuels would aid in the capture of carbon, thus lowering the carbon footprint.

The effort to make the Singapore Grand Prix more sustainable falls in line with Formula 1’s own efforts to achieve net-zero by 2030.

Ms Ong Ling Lee, executive director of sports and wellness at the Singapore Tourism Board, said: “Sustainability is a collective responsibility. We are committed to work with like-minded industry players to scale up in sustainability solutions and capabilities for the Singapore race.”