Singapore to make announcement on F1 next week: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - The fate of the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix will be announced this coming week, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Saturday (May 30).

The Covid-19 outbreak has made it uncertain whether the annual event will take place here.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on the plans to support Singapore's economy, Mr Chan said that promoter Singapore GP is in talks with Formula One to see whether the race will go ahead.

"Prior to that, as part of their contractual arrangements, they will have to have some studies done on what is doable and what is not doable," he said.

However, he added: "We will not be able to conclude at this point in time as to whether it is on because these are ongoing discussions."

The Straits Times had earlier reported on Tuesday (May 26) that preparations were underway for the Sept 20 event to go ahead with a live audience, with at least four tenders relating to the set-up of viewing facilities and ancillary activities being put up by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) between February and April.

STB had said that tenderers should factor the Covid-19 pandemic and any related regulations in their planning and proposals.

Singapore GP had earlier said that it is not feasible to conduct the race behind closed doors, given that it is a street circuit.