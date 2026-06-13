Singapore deeply saddened by death of Thai princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol

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A file photo from October 2020 showing Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol as she leaves a religious ceremony at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. She died on June 11 at the age of 47 after being in a coma since 2022.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s President, Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs have written to their Thai counterparts expressing their condolences following the death of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol on June 11 .

The Princess died at the age of 47 after being in a coma since 2022. Her death was announced on June 12.



In a Facebook post on June 13 , the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok said the Singapore Government is deeply saddened by her passing.

It also shared the letters of condolences from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

“Her Royal Highness lived a life of service and purpose,” President Tharman wrote in his letter addressed to Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn. “As a diplomat and prosecutor, she was renowned for her strong sense of justice.”



He noted her steadfast support for humanitarian efforts like the Thai Red Cross Society and the Children Foundation at the Phramongkutklao Hospital, which “provided a lifeline for those in need”.

Recounting her visits to Singapore in 1999 and 2014, the President said: “Singaporeans who had the honour to interact with Her Royal Highness were deeply impressed by her poise and intellect.”



He added: “Her Royal Highness leaves behind an inspiring legacy and will be deeply missed.”

PM Wong, in his letter to his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul, said the Princess will be fondly remembered for her contributions to the betterment of Thai society, adding that “she was a steadfast champion for the vulnerable and less fortunate”.

He also noted her distinguished career, saying: “She was not only a skilled prosecutor and accomplished diplomat but also deeply respected internationally as a strong advocate for women’s rights.”



He added that she played a pivotal role in building international norms for the improved treatment and welfare of female prisoners.

In his letter to Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Foreign Minister Balakrishnan, who noted that the Princess’ passing was a great loss to Thailand, said: “Her strong advocacy for justice, the rule of law, and women’s rights was internationally recognised by the United Nations.”

The late princess held a doctorate in law from Cornell University and later served in the Office of the Attorney-General of Thailand. She was also chair of the special advisory board of the Thailand Institute of Justice, affiliated with the UN.

From 2012 to 2014, she was Thailand’s ambassador to Austria and the kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN .

She was known to have initiated a project aimed at addressing the special needs and vulnerabilities of female inmates and their children in correctional facilities.

In September 2008, she was appointed a UN Women national ambassador to Thailand.