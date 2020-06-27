Singapore GE2020: PM Lee Hsien Loong unveils PAP's manifesto, its central focus is on working together to overcome Covid-19 crisis

SINGAPORE - The general election is not a normal one, with Singapore in the middle of the most severe crisis the world as faced for decades, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (June 27).

Setting out what is at stake as he launched the People's Action Party's campaign manifesto, PM Lee stressed that the immediate business of running Singapore is anything but routine.

"Without a Herculean effort by us, we cannot be certain that what we have painstakingly built over decades will continue to stand, and not collapse in the storm," he said.

"Right now, keeping Singapore going, flying straight and level through turbulent weather is the most challenging and urgent priority for the government."

PM Lee, who is the PAP's secretary-general, noted that in a normal election, the party's manifesto would focus on its long-term plans for Singapore.

But given the pandemic, he said "the central focus of this manifesto is how we will work together to overcome this crisis of a generation", he said.

The party's campaign slogan for this election is “Our Lives, Our Jobs, Our Future”.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the manifesto launch was done over Facebook Live instead of at an event attended by party activists.

"Hardly ever before has government been so crucial to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Singaporeans. This is why leadership is key, whom you choose to form the next government - and the quality of that leadership - is absolutely critical," said PM Lee.

But he also said the team needed to work hard to convince Singaporeans that it deserved their support.

In 2015, the PAP's campaign slogan was "With you, for you, for Singapore".

With the manifesto launched, it is all systems go for the PAP, which completed introductions for its 27 new candidates on Friday.

In the days ahead, the party said it would announce its line-ups for various GRCs, and which MPs would be stepping aside to make way for new blood, before Nomination Day next Tuesday.