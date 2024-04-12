Singapore-France relations in excellent shape: DPM Wong

PARIS - Relations between Singapore and France that go back a long way are in excellent shape and on an upward trajectory, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said.

Speaking to about 200 overseas Singaporeans at a reception at Hotel le Marois on April 11, DPM Wong noted that France was one of the first countries to recognise Singapore as an independent country back in 1965. Over the decades, both have built close and very strong cooperation across a broad range of areas.

For example, France is the only European Union (EU) member state with which Singapore has a strategic partnership. Singapore is also the only non-NATO country to have a military presence in France.

“This illustrates the depth of our relationship, the trust that has been built at very high levels between the two governments and our ability to work together in many different areas,” he said.

Singapore and France will commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.

The people-to-people ties between both countries are deep and growing. There is a significant French presence in Singapore, including French companies, culture, culinary delights and luxury brands. The same is true the other way, he noted.

“We are quite small but still, the Singapore presence here is visible, and it is thriving and growing, and it’s represented by all of you,” DPM Wong said, adding that they are ambassadors on the ground.

A case in point is Singapore-born, Paris-based fashion designer Andrew Gn, who was at the reception.

The 60-year-old who moved to Paris in 1992 retired in December 2023. He said he intends to spend more time in Singapore, working with the museums to build the design culture.

“Singapore is a combination of modern architecture and nature,” he said. “Obviously I miss my satay, laksa and chicken rice, but what I miss most is the sense of security and safety.”

National University of Singapore (NUS) fourth-year computing engineering undergraduate Vignesh Kumaravel, 24, arrived in Paris a month ago for a six-month internship with a French virtual reality start-up, Uptale. He is also trying to learn the French language to adjust to his new environment.

“I shared with DPM Wong that it is important for students like me to learn more working languages in the world to do well globally,” he said.