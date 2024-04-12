Singapore-France relations in excellent shape: DPM Wong

PARIS - Relations between Singapore and France that go back a long way are in excellent shape and on an upward trajectory, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said.
Speaking to about 200 overseas Singaporeans at a reception at Hotel le Marois on April 11, DPM Wong noted that France was one of the first countries to recognise Singapore as an independent country back in 1965. Over the decades, both have built close and very strong cooperation across a broad range of areas.
For example, France is the only European Union (EU) member state with which Singapore has a strategic partnership. Singapore is also the only non-NATO country to have a military presence in France.
“This illustrates the depth of our relationship, the trust that has been built at very high levels between the two governments and our ability to work together in many different areas,” he said.
Singapore and France will commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.
The people-to-people ties between both countries are deep and growing. There is a significant French presence in Singapore, including French companies, culture, culinary delights and luxury brands. The same is true the other way, he noted.
“We are quite small but still, the Singapore presence here is visible, and it is thriving and growing, and it’s represented by all of you,” DPM Wong said, adding that they are ambassadors on the ground.
A case in point is Singapore-born, Paris-based fashion designer Andrew Gn, who was at the reception.
The 60-year-old who moved to Paris in 1992 retired in December 2023. He said he intends to spend more time in Singapore, working with the museums to build the design culture.
“Singapore is a combination of modern architecture and nature,” he said. “Obviously I miss my satay, laksa and chicken rice, but what I miss most is the sense of security and safety.”
National University of Singapore (NUS) fourth-year computing engineering undergraduate Vignesh Kumaravel, 24, arrived in Paris a month ago for a six-month internship with a French virtual reality start-up, Uptale. He is also trying to learn the French language to adjust to his new environment.
“I shared with DPM Wong that it is important for students like me to learn more working languages in the world to do well globally,” he said.
Miss Loh Wen Qi, an urban studies graduate from Yale-NUS College, is into her first year studying for her Master’s degree in Digital and Tech Policy at the Sciences Po in Paris.
The 23-year-old said:“The EU has very interesting and forward-looking Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance policies. I wish to share with DPM Wong on how Singapore and EU can collaborate on AI governance.”
Local food like chicken rice and satay were served - and quickly snapped up - at the reception.
DPM Wong said it was good to be back in Paris, and even better to be at a gathering with so many Singaporeans where they could enjoy each other’s company and “embrace our Singapore kampung spirit”.
“I am grateful that some of you travelled long distances to come here to Paris. Not all of you are based here,” he said.
“I’m quite sure the draw is not me, it’s chicken rice. I don’t feel offended...that’s fine. Food brings us together,” he quipped, making everyone laugh.
DPM Wong is in France from April 10 to 13 for his first visit to Europe in his current capacity. He called on French President Emmanuel Macron after the reception on April 11, and will be meeting Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty Bruno Le Maire on April 12.
On April 10, he attended the opening of Singapore-headquartered global investment company Temasek’s office in Paris.
DPM Wong had earlier visited Berlin, Germany, from April 8 to 10, where he called on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He also met German Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, Finance Minister Christian Lindner as well as German industry leaders, and attended a reception with overseas Singaporeans in Germany.