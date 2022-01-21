Singapore Flyer suspends operations due to technical issue

The Singapore Flyer is suspending operations of its observation wheel after the detection of "a technical issue".

Its operator Straco Leisure said yesterday that the matter was discovered during a routine maintenance inspection.

It is working with the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) to conduct the necessary inspection, repairs and rectification works.

The operator did not specify a date for operations to restart.

It said it is working to contact affected customers with flight bookings. These customers can also visit the singaporeflyer.com website to register for a rescheduling of their visit, or contact their booking agent directly.

Straco Leisure apologised to customers and business partners for any inconvenience caused.

The Time Capsule attraction at the Singapore Flyer building remains open from Thursdays to Sundays and on public holidays.

Shops and restaurants at the building will stay open as well. But guests are advised to check the operating schedules before visiting.

Some establishments are expecting a drop in customers should the suspension persist.

Ms Nicole Chong, 25, who works at gelato shop Gelatissimo, expects a dip in customers.

She noted that businesses in the building had seen more footfall last month, due to the year-end holiday season and easing of Covid-19 measures.

Mr Cheong Jie Qi, 20, who works at bicycle rental shop GoCycling, said business is quieter now because of the Omicron variant and the end of the school holidays. But he does not expect the shop's business to be much affected, as people will continue to visit the building to rent bicycles.

The Flyer, which is 165m tall and has a diameter of 150m, was officially launched in 2008.

It has suffered breakdowns in the past.

In 2019, it suspended operations because of a technical issue involving one of the spoke cables on Nov 19, and all 39 customers on board were evacuated.

In 2018, a technical issue forced the facility to shut for two months.