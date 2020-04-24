Singapore flag projected on Matterhorn in show of solidarity during coronavirus

SINGAPORE - The Singapore flag was beamed on to the Matterhorn on Friday (April 24), the latest in a series of nightly light shows at the Swiss peak that project hope and solidarity during the coronavirus crisis.

The spectacle could be viewed via live webcam, accompanied by the caption: "In the city-state Singapore, different ethnic groups live together peacefully. The country is well organised and clean: similar characteristics are attributed to Switzerland. We show solidarity with the people of Singapore and send a sign of hope."

The Matterhorn towers over the mountain village of Zermatt and is one of the highest summits in the Alps at 4,478m. Different national flags and other symbols have been projected on its facade since March 24.

The nightly shows by artist Gerry Hofstetter is a way for Zermatt to "give people a sign of hope and solidarity in these difficult times", according to Zermatt's website, which also carries images of the projections.

"The village shows solidarity with all the people who are currently suffering and is grateful to all those who are helping to overcome the crisis," it states.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong thanked the Swiss village for the "beautiful show of solidarity" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's quite a sight for the Singapore flag to light up the majestic Matterhorn. We have no mountains or snow on our sunny island but we are both small nations depending on our people and wits for a living," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"We stand with Switzerland and all countries in the battle against this disease. Together, we can overcome this."

The daily illuminations, which have included the flags of China, the United States and Spain, will end on Sunday.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself