Singapore firm started by three former cops involved in high-risk operations overseas

SINGAPORE – From hostage rescue to extracting corporate clients stuck in strife-torn countries, a security company in Singapore has found itself involved in some of the most dramatic events.

Like in 2021, when Singapore-based Security & Risk Solutions (SRS) received calls from 50 multinational companies that had more than 100 staff who needed to urgently secure safe accommodation after violence erupted in a neighbouring country.

The company, which was founded in 2006 by three former Singapore Police Force officers, had to later secure flights out of the country for some of the people as well.

SRS chief executive Amos Kng, 50, said Covid-19 restrictions made the operation a lot more tricky. Through local contacts, the firm remotely organised safe extractions for its clients.

“For over three months, my job was to stay in contact with people in multiple chat groups to ensure that things were going smoothly there. We had to ensure the safety and welfare of the people there.”

SRS deputy chief executive Paul Rachmadi said: “As former police officers, we’ve developed this kind of sixth sense or awareness.

“In a crisis, we always need to ensure that a person stays calm and takes control of the situation.”

In 2022, the company had the job of ensuring the safe transportation and security of the World Cup trophy, and provide security in Qatar for global brands, such as Adidas, which had set up marquees at different venues.

SRS was given a limited-edition Argentina v France final football by Fifa as a token of appreciation for its services.