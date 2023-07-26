Singapore factory output falls for ninth consecutive month, declining 4.9%

Singapore’s manufacturing output fell 4.9 per cent in June, its ninth consecutive month of decline. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output fell 5.2 per cent, the Economic Development Board said on Wednesday.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, manufacturing output rose 5 per cent. Excluding biomedical, it was up 6.6 per cent.

The precision engineering industry saw output drop 11.5 per cent year-on-year in June. The machinery and systems segment declined 6.9 per cent, with lower output of back-end semiconductor equipment as well as refrigeration and air-conditioning compressors.

The precision modules and components segment contracted 24.7 per cent due to lower production of optical products, plastic and metal precision components, and dies, moulds, tools, jigs and fixtures. Overall, the precision engineering cluster contracted 7.2 per cent in the first six months of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022.

Chemicals output decreased 8.6 per cent in June, compared with a year earlier. The petroleum and specialities segments contracted 5.5 per cent and 6.0 per cent, respectively.

The petrochemicals segment fell 14.8 per cent on the back of plant maintenance shutdowns as well as weak market demand.

On a year-to-date basis, output of the chemicals cluster fell 10.6 per cent, compared with the same period in 2022.

General manufacturing output fell 7.5 per cent on year in June, weighed down by lower production of batteries, structural metal products and apparel.

Overall, output of the general manufacturing industries cluster decreased 6.4 per cent year-on-year in the first six months of 2023.

Electronics output decreased 2.9 per cent in June, dragged by the infocomms and consumer electronics segment which contracted 17.7 per cent and the computer peripherals and data storage segment, which declined 25.8 per cent on dull demand.

Overall, the electronics cluster contracted 9.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the first half of 2023.

Biomedical manufacturing output decreased 1.8 per cent in June.

Output of the pharmaceuticals segment increased 9.4 per cent, while the medical technology segment contracted 11.9 per cent on lower demand from the United States and Europe.

On a year-to-date basis, output of the biomedical manufacturing cluster decreased 2 per cent compared with the same period in 2022.

Transport engineering output increased 10.8 per cent in June, underpinned by the aerospace segment, which grew 16.7 per cent.

The latter saw higher demand for aircraft parts, as well as more maintenance, repair and overhaul jobs from commercial airlines on the back of increased global air traffic.