S’pore experiences record rainfall in Kallang; wet weather to continue for first half of March

SINGAPORE – The downpour on Tuesday was heaviest over the eastern and southern parts of Singapore, with the daily total rainfall of 225.5mm recorded at Kallang the highest in nearly 30 years for the month of February.

The last time there was such a deluge in February was when 159.3mm of rainfall was recorded on Feb 4, 1995.

A monsoon surge over the South China Sea led to every rainfall station across the island recording more than 100mm of rain, and bringing with it a dip in temperatures islandwide.

On Wednesday morning, the central part of Singapore experienced temperatures as low as 21.1 deg C, while the mercury dipped in other parts of the island, too, ranging between 21.7 deg C and 23.1 deg C.

Although the second half of February was mainly dry, the Republic ended up experiencing well above average rainfall, the weatherman said in a fortnightly update on Wednesday.

The Tanjong Katong area experienced unusually high rainfall – 281 per cent above average – with north-east monsoon conditions prevailing over Singapore and the surrounding region in February.

These conditions are expected to continue into the first week of March, with thundery showers in the afternoon on most days, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a statement.

The rain is expected to go on till the evening on some days.

However, the later part of March is likely to give some respite with relatively drier weather, said the statement.

On some days during this period, localised short-duration thundery showers are expected in the late afternoon over parts of the island, said MSS.

“Overall, the total rainfall for the first half of March 2023 is forecast to be above average over most parts of Singapore,” it added.

Daily temperatures are likely to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days, but the mercury could hit 34 deg C on days when there is less cloud cover, said MSS.