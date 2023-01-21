Singapore expects to avoid economic recession but growth also depends on external conditions: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - The Republic expects to avoid an economic recession and still grow the economy but this will depend on external conditions as well, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Speaking to the media after meeting bus drivers and transport workers on Saturday morning, Mr Lee added that there is a need to look at what China does after ending its zero Covid-19 policy, and if the Chinese government will return to normal operations.

The Government, he added, has made preparations for all possibilities and Singapore will try its best to strive for better results.

Speaking in Mandarin, he said: “This year, we anticipate that economic growth will be slower because there is the possibility that other countries will encounter recessions.

“We expect that we can avoid an economic recession and still grow our economy, but this is dependent on external conditions.”

During his visit to the Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub bus interchange, Mr Lee thanked public transport workers, including bus captains and administrative staff, for providing essential services during the Chinese New Year period.

He said after a difficult two years, Chinese New Year celebrations are “back to normal again”, after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

He said: “If you look around the world, there are so many dark clouds outside us, around us, and we need to distinguish ourselves and make the most of our advantages to keep ourselves safe.”

“This year, the Year of the Rabbit, I have every confidence that we’ll be able to do that.”

Visiting workers during the festive season is an annual tradition for the labour movement. It is usually held on the first day of Chinese New Year.

Gift bags containing red packets, mandarin oranges, a carrier pouch and disposable face masks were given out to public transport workers.

PM Lee was accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Zaqy Mohamad, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Finance Chee Hong Tat, Land Transport Authority chief executive Ng Lang, and National Trades Union Congress president Mary Liew and secretary-general Ng Chee Meng.

In a Chinese New Year message earlier on Saturday, PM Lee called on Singaporeans to stay vigilant against Covid-19 amid the festive celebrations, and ensure their Covid-19 vaccinations are up to date.