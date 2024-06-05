Singapore, Ethiopia to enhance cooperation in areas such as transport, digitalisation

SINGAPORE – They may be 7,000km apart and vastly different in size, but Singapore and Ethiopia share deep, common bonds such as being multicultural societies and hubs of their respective regions, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Singapore and Ethiopia also share a determination to strengthen their bilateral relationship, and are exploring the possibility of cooperation in new areas such as transport, digitalisation and capacity-building, he added.

PM Wong said this in a toast at a dinner he hosted at the Istana for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, who arrived here on June 4 for a three-day official visit.

Noting that Singapore-based firms are interested in expanding their operations in Ethiopia in sectors such as agriculture, logistics and aircraft maintenance, PM Wong said: “Prime Minister Abiy and I are committed to take the bilateral relationship to greater heights.”

On June 5, Mr Abiy had separate meetings with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and PM Wong, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

At their meeting, President Tharman and Mr Abiy reaffirmed the friendly ties between the two countries, and noted that 2024 marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, said MFA.

Following Mr Abiy’s meeting with PM Wong, the two prime ministers witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding to establish a bilateral consultation mechanism between the countries’ foreign ministries.

This will provide a platform for both sides to have regular dialogue on new areas of cooperation, and to exchange views on regional and international developments, said MFA.

Both leaders also witnessed the signing of a statement of intent between Singapore’s Ministry of Transport and Ethiopia’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics to further strengthen transport cooperation.

Noting that this is the first visit here by an Ethiopian head of government since 1968, PM Wong said Mr Abiy’s visit gives extra momentum to bilateral relations.

He noted that Singapore and Ethiopia have something else in common – the lion as a national symbol.

“Our origin stories may be different. But lions symbolise courage and strength, which are national qualities we both strive for, and traits our people share and value,” said PM Wong.

He added: “I wish Prime Minister Abiy a fruitful visit in Singapore and I look forward to commemorating many more milestones in our relations in the years to come.”