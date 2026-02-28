Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Singapore embassies in the Middle East advised Singaporeans there to exercise caution, stay updated on regional developments and heed the advice of the local governments, after the US and Israel launched a wave of strikes in Iran on Feb 28.

In a Facebook post that day, the Singapore Embassy in Doha said the Qatari authorities had issued the following alert: “Everyone must comply and stay in their homes or a safe place, and not go out except for extreme necessity until the danger has passed.



“For public safety, we urge everyone to stay away from the vicinity of military sites and remain indoors, whether at home or elsewhere, and not to go out or move around except when absolutely necessary to avoid any risks.”

The Singapore Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate-General in Dubai, also in a Facebook post on Feb 28, said it is aware of reports of explosions in Abu Dhabi.

“Singaporeans in the United Arab Emirates are advised to remain indoors, stay in a safe location, and avoid unnecessary travel until further notice,” it said.

The embassies advised Singaporeans to exercise caution, follow the guidance of the local authorities, and monitor local news for updates.

The Singapore Embassy in Cairo, in a Facebook post at about 5.30pm, said flights to and from the region may be affected , and advised Singaporeans to check with airlines for the latest travel information.

Six Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights on Feb 28 and March 1 are among flights bound for destinations in the Middle East that have been cancelled.

The embassies added that they are monitoring the situation in the region closely, and advised Singaporeans to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) to remain contactable. This can be done at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg

Those who need consular assistance can also contact MFA on +65-6379-8800/8855.

Israel on Feb 28 launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran , pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation. US President Donald Trump also said the US had begun “major combat operations” in Iran.

This comes after Mr Trump on Feb 24 briefly laid out his case for a possible attack on Iran in his State of the Union address to Congress.

On Feb 25 , MFA advised Singaporeans to leave Iran while flights remain available, amid heightened regional tensions and public demonstrations there.

Besides the US, other countries like Britain, China and India have advised their citizens or diplomats to leave some parts of the Middle East, including Beirut and Tel Aviv. Australia, Poland, Finland and Sweden are also advising citizens to leave the region.

The Straits Times has contacted MFA for more information.