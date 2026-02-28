Straitstimes.com header logo

S’poreans in Middle East urged to stay safe, monitor developments amid US-Israel attacks on Iran

The Israeli military said it detected missiles launched from Iran on Feb 28 as sirens sounded across several parts of the country, after Israel earlier launched strikes on its arch-foe.

The embassies also advised Singaporeans there to exercise caution and stay updated on regional developments amid heightened tensions.

Calista Wong

SINGAPORE – Singapore embassies in the Middle East advised Singaporeans there to exercise caution, stay updated on regional developments and heed the advice of the local governments, after the US and Israel launched a wave of strikes in Iran on Feb 28.

In a Facebook post that day, the Singapore Embassy in Doha said the Qatari authorities had issued the following alert: “Everyone must comply and stay in their homes or a safe place, and not go out except for extreme necessity until the danger has passed.

“For public safety, we urge everyone to stay away from the vicinity of military sites and remain indoors, whether at home or elsewhere, and not to go out or move around except when absolutely necessary to avoid any risks.”

The Singapore Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate-General in Dubai, also in a Facebook post on Feb 28, said it is aware of reports of explosions in Abu Dhabi.

“Singaporeans in the United Arab Emirates are advised to remain indoors, stay in a safe location, and avoid unnecessary travel until further notice,” it said.

The embassies advised Singaporeans to exercise caution, follow the guidance of the local authorities, and monitor local news for updates.

The Singapore Embassy in Cairo, in a Facebook post at about 5.30pm, said

flights to and from the region may be affected

, and advised Singaporeans to check with airlines for the latest travel information.

Six Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights on Feb 28 and March 1 are among flights bound for destinations in the Middle East that have been cancelled.

The embassies added that they are monitoring the situation in the region closely, and advised Singaporeans to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) to remain contactable. This can be done at

https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg

Those who need consular assistance can also contact MFA on +65-6379-8800/8855.

Israel on Feb 28

launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran

, pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation. US President Donald Trump also said the US had

begun “major combat operations”

 in Iran.

This comes after Mr Trump on Feb 24 briefly laid out his case for a possible attack on Iran in his

State of the Union address

to Congress.

On Feb 25, MFA

advised Singaporeans to leave Iran

while flights remain available, amid heightened regional tensions and public demonstrations there.

Besides the US, other countries like Britain, China and India have

advised their citizens or diplomats to leave

some parts of the Middle East, including Beirut and Tel Aviv. Australia, Poland, Finland and Sweden are also advising citizens to leave the region.

The Straits Times has contacted MFA for more information.

