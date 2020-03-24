Singapore donates $730,000 to support WHO in virus battle

Singapore is donating US$500,000 (S$730,000) to the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the fight against the coronavirus.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said yesterday that the contribution will support the WHO's Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for Covid-19. The plan aims to limit human-to-human transmission of the virus.

MFA said: "Singapore is deeply concerned about the growing scale of the Covid-19 outbreak and its enormous public health, social and economic impact, including the loss of many precious lives."

In a post on Facebook, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong thanked WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and his team for their "tireless efforts", and said Singapore will continue to cooperate with the WHO and the United Nations to overcome the global pandemic. "Covid-19 is a global problem, which no country can deal with alone. Instead, they must work together as members of a global community," he added.

Last month, the WHO called for US$675 million in donations so it could invest in countries considered particularly at risk.

Earlier this month, a new Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund was set up by the UN Foundation, the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation and the WHO to support the work of the WHO and its partners.