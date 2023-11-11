Singapore Democratic Party moves headquarters west, outlines plans for 2024

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has relocated its headquarters to the west, establishing a base closer to the constituencies it has been active in such as Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Holland-Bukit Timah, Marsiling-Yew Tee and Yuhua.

At the opening of the new premises at WCEGA Tower in Bukit Batok Crescent, the party’s chairman Paul Tambyah and its secretary-general Chee Soon Juan outlined the SDP’s plans for the next year in the lead up to the General Election, which is due to be held by Nov 2025.

In his speech to party cadres and volunteers, Professor Tambyah said Singapore’s population growth has led to “incredible pressure” on Singaporeans in areas such as transport, healthcare and, most significantly, housing.

In June 2023, Singapore’s total population stood at 5.92 million – a 5 per cent increase from a year ago.

The SDP has a comprehensive suite of policies on a range of issues such as housing, education, immigration and healthcare – many of which have been “liberally borrowed” by the People’s Action Party (PAP) but “unfortunately watered down”, said Prof Tambyah.

At a press conference that followed, Dr Chee said one of the key issues the party will bring up at the next general election is the cost of living. He expects that it will be held by November or December 2024.

Based on feedback the party has received from walking the ground, he said that inflation is kicking in, and the upcoming goods and services tax increase is “going to hurt”.

Besides launching its election campaign in 2024, Dr Chee said the party is contemplating organising a “national convention of politics” which would engage various groups here.

The purpose of such an event would be to promote “the idea of democracy and (make) sure that our citizens continue to stay engaged in national affairs, current affairs and the electoral process in Singapore”, explained Dr Chee.

The SDP will also conduct activities at its new premises, which has been designed to hold press conferences, public forums and workshops.

The rented headquarters is about 2,400 sq ft and spans two floors – bigger than the party’s previous office in Ang Mo Kio, which was about 1,800 sq ft.

Dr Chee said that the highlight of the new headquarters is the studio, where its members can produce video content, particularly for social media.