Singapore delegation to attend summit in Papua New Guinea

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will attend the 26th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, this weekend.

In a statement yesterday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Apec leaders will discuss ways to promote inclusive and sustainable growth as well as economic integration within the Asia-Pacific region.

PM Lee will also hold bilateral meetings with other Apec leaders while he is in Port Moresby tomorrow and on Sunday, the PMO said.

This is the first time that Papua New Guinea is hosting the Apec summit, which comes right on the back of the Asean Summit in Singapore this week.

Apec is a regional economic forum established in 1989 and comprises 21 member economies which account for half of global trade and 60 per cent of the world's gross domestic product.

PM Lee will be accompanied by officials from the PMO, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry Tan Wu Meng had earlier travelled to Papua New Guinea to attend the Apec ministerial meeting.

This is the first time that Papua New Guinea is hosting the Apec summit, which comes right on the back of the Asean Summit in Singapore this week.

At the meeting, they discussed developments in the regional and global economies as well as ways to enhance regional economic cooperation and integration.

The decisions made by the Apec ministers will lay the ground for the Apec Economic Leaders' Meeting tomorrow and on Sunday.

About 15,000 delegates, plus media and security personnel, are due to arrive in the capital city of 367,000 people. About 4,000 delegates will stay on cruise ships in Port Moresby's harbour due to a lack of hotel rooms.

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will be Acting Prime Minister during PM Lee's absence.

SEE WORLD