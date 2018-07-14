Singapore could host high-level international dialogue on inter-faith harmony in 2019: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - Singapore could host a high-level international dialogue focused on inter-faith harmony as soon as next year - if the idea mooted recently by President Halimah Yacob takes shape.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday (July 14), Madam Halimah said she is working with government agencies here on the details of the proposed dialogue, which she hopes will be on a similar level and have similar recognition as the annual Shangri-La Dialogue on security issues.

"While we are celebrating our religious and racial diversity as something that is good for us, in many other countries it is seen as a difficulty, a source of conflict," she said, speaking at the sidelines of the 15th Inter Racial Inter Religious Harmony Nite.

"What we need to do is to see how we can share this understanding and that's why I have suggested we have a high-level conference that encompasses not only Singapore but also other parts of the world."

Asked when the dialogue could be held, Madam Halimah said she hopes Singaporeans can look forward to the event "maybe next year".

In May this year, Madam Halimah had mooted the idea of holding a high-level dialogue on inter-faith harmony similar to the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, where government leaders, military chiefs and experts from the Asia-Pacific discuss the latest security and defence matters.

She said it would be "really wonderful" to have an inter-faith dialogue with that same level of prestige and status.

Related Story Religious leaders laud idea for top inter-faith dialogue

Related Story Inter-faith dialogue on a broader stage

Yesterday she reiterated that Singapore's racial and religious harmony has not been by chance but by design through many progressive policies and practices, and that this harmony should constantly be broadened to embrace a wider part of society.

"We should not look at racial and religious harmony just as a source to prevent extremism, but rather we should see it as a way to develop people to respect and accommodate each other, to contribute towards the improvement of humanity," said Madam Halimah.

She was guest of honour at the event held at Singapore Expo Hall 7, which marks the importance of racial and religious harmony here.

In attendance were more than 2,200 Singaporeans and new citizens, as well as ambassadors and foreign diplomats from 18 countries.

At the event which featured various cultural performances, Madam Halimah signed 15 pieces of jigsaw that will be presented to the 15 ministries in Singapore, as a gesture of appreciation for their contribution towards racial and religious harmony.

The event is organised by Thye Hua Kwan Moral Society and seven other partners.