Singapore contributes seed money to help communities affected by floods in Pakistan

SINGAPORE - The Singapore government will provide US$50,000 (S$69,700) as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross' public fund-raising efforts for Pakistan, which has been devastated by massive floods recently.

The Singapore Red Cross had earlier pledged $50,000 to support the immediate needs of affected communities in Pakistan, including food, emergency shelter, water and sanitation solutions, as well as hygiene items.

Relentless monsoon rains have flooded a third of the country and killed more than 1,100 people.

The rains that began in June have unleashed Pakistan's worst flooding in more than a decade, washing away swathes of vital crops and damaging or destroying more than a million homes.

The authorities and charities are struggling to accelerate aid delivery to more than 33 million people, a challenging task in areas cut off because many roads and bridges have been critically damaged.

In a statement on Monday (Aug 29), Mr Benjamin William, secretary-general and chief executive of the Singapore Red Cross, said: "The increased risks of water-borne diseases, and the lack of clean water and proper shelter, would put further strain on Pakistan's health system."

The Singapore Red Cross' public fund-raising appeal will run till Nov 30. To donate, go to this website.