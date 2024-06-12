Singapore continues to explore opportunities for humanitarian aid to Gaza: MFA

SINGAPORE - Singapore will continue to explore opportunities for humanitarian aid to Gaza amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, even as it assists relief operations, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry said in a statement on June 12 that Singapore’s Representative to the Palestinian Authority, Mr Hawazi Daipi, had attended a conference in Jordan on the humanitarian response for the Palestinian territory on June 11, as the Special Envoy of the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The conference, co-hosted by Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, sought to address the critical humanitarian needs arising from the ongoing crisis in Gaza and how the international community could support relief efforts.

In a statement submitted to the conference, Mr Hawazi said: “Singapore reiterates its call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for all parties to allow for the urgent, safe and unhindered provision of humanitarian aid to affected civilians in Gaza.

“We also continue to call for the immediate, safe and unconditional release of all hostages. We hope for an end to the humanitarian suffering that has gone on for too long.”

The crisis started on Oct 7 when Palestinian militant group Hamas invaded Israel and killed about 1,160 people, mostly civilians. They took around 250 hostages back to Gaza. More than 100 were released during a truce in November, in exchange for about 240 Palestinians held in Israeli jails. Israeli tallies estimate that there are 116 hostages left, though 40 are believed to have died.

Israel’s attack in Gaza has killed more than 37,000 people, according to the Gaza health ministry. Much of the enclave has been destroyed, with malnutrition and the risk of disease widespread.

Mr Hawazi also repeated Singapore’s support for a negotiated two-state solution, a plan that the UN agreed on in 1947, which divides Palestine into Arab and Jewish states while placing Jerusalem under international rule.

Despite international endorsement, no agreement on the solution has been reached between Israel and Palestine since then, with the ongoing war marking the latest conflict.

Mr Hawazi said: “This is the only viable path for achieving a comprehensive, just and durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Outlined in his statement were Singapore’s contributions to the humanitarian efforts in Gaza, which includes three tranches of aid to affected civilians in Gaza.

In March 2024, Singapore deployed a C-130 aircraft at the invitation of the Jordanian government, to air drop over 20 tonnes of food supplies or about 60,000 meals, into Gaza over a two-week period.

Singaporeans have also donated generously to fund-raising drives by non-government organisations, with over $15.5 million raised so far.