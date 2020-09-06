Singapore confirms 40 new Covid-19 cases, including 4 in community and 13 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 40 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday afternoon (Sept 6), including four community cases and 13 imported cases.

The four community cases announced on Sunday are all work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

The 13 imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The latest increase takes Singapore's total number of cases to 57,022.

More details on the cases will be released later on Sunday night.

On Saturday, the MOH announced three new clusters of coronavirus infections - all in dormitories.

Cochrane Lodge I, Mandai Lodge I and Tuas South Dormitory were linked to nine, 17 and 11 earlier confirmed cases respectively.

Waterway Point and The Seletar Mall were the latest to be added to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

The ministry provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from when they were there.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

There were three community cases on Saturday comprising one Singaporean and two work permit holders. The MOH said all three cases are currently unlinked and asymptomatic, and were detected through proactive testing.

The Singaporean had travelled to Malaysia but was denied entry at the airport due to administrative reasons. He tested negative while in Malaysia, and was placed on stay-home notice at a dedicated facility upon returning to Singapore the next day. He subsequently tested positive while serving his stay-home notice.

The other two cases were detected as a result of rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories.

There were two imported cases, both Singaporeans who tested positive while serving their stay-home notices. The first returned from India on Aug 24 and the other from Australia on Aug 25.

A total of 50 patients remained in hospital as of Saturday, with none in intensive care, while 638 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 26.8 million people. Nearly 880,000 people have died as a result of the virus.