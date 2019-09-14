Singapore Chinese Girls' School celebrates 120th birthday, donates $250k to President's Challenge

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Chinese Girls' School (SCGS) celebrated its 120th birthday on Saturday (Sept 14) by donating $250,000 to the President's Challenge - a yearly fundraising effort supported by President Halimah Yacob.

The donation was made at the school's anniversary gala, held on Saturday evening at the Shangri-La Hotel. The school's celebrations also marked Singapore's Bicentennial.

Madam Halimah, herself a former SCGS student, told the gathering: "I am delighted that the school has chosen to raise funds for the President's Challenge.

"The concerted efforts of the SCGS family to give back, speaks volumes of the school's love for and deep commitment to the nation."

The donation was part of the school's "120 Ways of Giving Back" initiative, which encourages students to help the community in various ways.

Earlier this year, SCGS students participated various activities around this theme.

One initiative involved Secondary Three pupils taking part in the school's Service Learning Carnival in March.

They worked alongside the elderly from Pek Kio community and students and staff from Northlight School, an institution for students who face difficulties handling the mainstream curriculum.

Proceeds from the SCGS Family Day in February and Saturday's anniversary gala dinner will be contributed to the President's Challenge 2019, which was launched in January by Madam Halimah.

The President's Challenge is taking on the pressing issue of mental health this year. Funds raised will go to 67 organisations in a wide range of service sectors.