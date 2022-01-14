Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre celebrates CNY with online guide, free exhibitions, red packets

Local dialect cultures take centre stage in the One Of Us, All Of Us exhibition. Based on SCCC's popular One Of Us video series, it captures the stories of people who are making waves in promoting and developing dialect culture in Singapore.

The free exhibition will be held at the Ho Bee Concourse of SCCC, located at 1 Straits Boulevard, from now till March 31 .

To showcase local creativity, SCCC has collaborated with Ang Ku Kueh Girl And Friends creator Wang Shijia for an exhibition, Life Is Sweet: Ang Ku Kueh Girl, which captures the antics and adventures of the cartoon character.

Visitors can catch the free exhibition at SCCC's Levels 9 and 10 foyer till June 30.

To make Chinese New Year greetings more accessible to a wider audience, there will also be an Ang Ku Kueh Girl And Friends bilingual sticker pack, which can be downloaded for free from Google Play Store, App Store and Telegram.

Free limited-edition red packets