Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre celebrates CNY with online guide, free exhibitions, red packets

Singapore - A Chinese New Year online guide, free exhibitions and limited-edition red packets. These are some of the festive offerings dished out by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) to help Singaporeans usher in the Year of the Tiger.
Chinese New Year online guide
How do you greet your elders during Chinese New Year, and what do you say when tossing yusheng? SCCC's one-stop Chinese New Year online guide here will include conversation starters, taboos, a snack guide, festive songs and interactive quizzes.
Exhibitions on local Chinese culture
Local dialect cultures take centre stage in the One Of Us, All Of Us exhibition. Based on SCCC's popular One Of Us video series, it captures the stories of people who are making waves in promoting and developing dialect culture in Singapore.
The free exhibition will be held at the Ho Bee Concourse of SCCC, located at 1 Straits Boulevard, from now till March 31 .
To showcase local creativity, SCCC has collaborated with Ang Ku Kueh Girl And Friends creator Wang Shijia for an exhibition, Life Is Sweet: Ang Ku Kueh Girl, which captures the antics and adventures of the cartoon character.
Visitors can catch the free exhibition at SCCC's Levels 9 and 10 foyer till June 30.
To make Chinese New Year greetings more accessible to a wider audience, there will also be an Ang Ku Kueh Girl And Friends bilingual sticker pack, which can be downloaded for free from Google Play Store, App Store and Telegram.
Free limited-edition red packets
SCCC has worked with 76-year-old calligraphy master Yong Cheong Thye and 28-year-old illustrator Toby Tan (Tobyato) to create its red packets, which will feature five designs with a blend of traditional and modern art.
Visitors may get a free set of the limited-edition red packets at SCCC's reception from now till Feb 15, while stocks last.
Other activities
Coming up will also be a host of other activities, including Funderland, a playful art installation that will be launched in April on the SCCC facade, Ho Bee Concourse and Roof Garden.
Visitors will be taken on a three-part adventure to discover tigers hidden in the building, drawing inspiration from the Chinese nursery rhyme Two Tigers and the folktale of Wu Song Fighting The Tiger.
Mr Low Sze Wee, chief executive officer of SCCC, said: "Chinese New Year is a common experience shared by all Chinese Singaporeans. Through Chinese New Year programmes, we hope to show that our distinctive local Chinese culture is both vibrant and ever-evolving."