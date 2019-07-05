Singapore-China Youth Arts Festival back for its fourth run

SINGAPORE - From now till Aug 11, members of the public will be able to enjoy free Chinese cultural programmes such as role-playing workshops and nursery rhyme composition and performance competitions.

These programmes are part of the Singapore-China Youth Arts Festival, now into its fourth year.

The festival is meant to provide opportunities for youths and their families to immerse themselves in Chinese culture and the Chinese language through their engagement in these programmes.

At the opening ceremony on Friday (July 5) at the China Cultural Centre, performances were given by the China National Theatre for Children and the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan Arts and Cultural Troupe, which was started 33 years ago to promote Chinese language and culture among the young in Singapore.

Some of the troupe's members have been with them since they were children.

Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, was the guest of honour at the event.

The Children Outreach arm of the China National Theatre for Children will also be visiting three local primary schools, where they will be performing and holding interactive sessions with students.

Speaking in Mandarin, Dr Koh touched on the Theatre's local outreach.

He said: "I believe that these activities will provide a platform for Chinese and Singaporean children to learn from each other and forge friendships, strengthening the cultural ties between Singapore and China in the performing arts."

The festival is co-organised by the Singapore Press Holdings Chinese Media Group and the Singapore China Cultural Centre (CCC).