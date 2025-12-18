Singapore charity RLAF appeals for donations to aid Indonesia, Sri Lanka flood victims

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The mud and uprooted trees left behind by a flash flood at an Islamic boarding school and mosque in Aceh Tamiang, Northern Sumatra, on Dec 14, 2025.

SINGAPORE – Local charity Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) is appealing for public donations to support urgent humanitarian efforts in Indonesia and Sri Lanka, where severe floods and landslides devastated communities in late November and early December.

It will be launching fund-raising campaign Asian Emergency Floods Relief 2025 , which will run from Dec 17 to 31 , the non-profit organisation said in a statement on Dec 18.

Deadly floods and landslides triggered by weeks of torrential rain have claimed more than 1,000 lives as it swept across the Indonesian provinces of Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra.

More than 330 people remain missing, and over 770,000 people across almost 50 districts have been displaced.

Some 156,000 homes have been damaged, leaving almost one million people displaced and forced into temporary shelters.

Collapsed roads, destroyed bridges and severe infrastructure have cut off entire communities that now require emergency shelter, clean water, food, medical support and disease prevention. This is especially so in overcrowded evacuation centres, said the charity group.

In Sri Lanka, Cyclone Ditwah has caused destructive floods and landslides since late November , claiming over 200 lives and forcing more than 147,000 people into temporary shelters.

More than 25,000 homes have been destroyed, and nearly a third of the country has no reliable electricity or clean water due to widespread infrastructure damage.

Flooding along the Kelani River continues to threaten vulnerable communities, RLAF said.

It added: “The Sri Lanka Red Cross Society has deployed response teams across 25 branches to support affected families.”

RLAF is partnering with Mercy Relief and Singapore Red Cross to deliver critical assistance in both countries, and have pledged $150,000 to support relief efforts and enable partners to provide life-saving assistance to those affected or displaced.

RLAF’s chief executive Adnan A. Hamid said that the widespread devastation across Indonesia and Sri Lanka demands urgent attention.

“As our neighbours face immense loss and uncertainty, we appeal to the community to come together in compassion and contribute towards relief efforts that will support essential needs and safety for affected families.”

RLAF called on the public to support the appeal, adding that all contributions will go directly towards on-the-ground humanitarian relief, such as rescue operations, first aid, distribution of critical relief items, and rapid assessments to address urgent community needs.

Donations can be made via PayNow, bank transfer or a cheque payable to “RLAF”, or on the Giving.sg or RLAF website.

In-person collections will also be held at participating mosques across Singapore between Dec 19 and Dec 25. Donation boxes will be marked with the RLAF logo and the purpose of the appeal.