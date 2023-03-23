Singapore charity RLAF raises over $2.1m, its highest amount ever, for Turkey quake relief

SINGAPORE – The Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) raised more than $2.1 million – a record amount for the local charity – for those affected by the 7.8-magnitude quake that struck Turkey and Syria on Feb 6.

The total amount of $2,151,202 was raised between Feb 10 and Feb 24, and is the highest amount that RLAF has since raised for a humanitarian effort in response to a natural disaster.

The charity had organised fundraising activities in the wake of more than 40 natural disasters, and the highest amount it had previously raised was $432,852 for those affected by the Pakistan floods in 2022.

On March 2, the charity sent $1 million to Hayrat Yardim, a Turkish humanitarian aid organisation, to support its relief operations, which include emergency aid and mobile soup kitchens.

RLAF’s chief executive Muhammad Faizal said the donations came from people of all walks of life.

“Migrant workers in a Tuas dormitory collected from the little they have among themselves and sent a representative to our office to give their donations,” he said.

Among other examples, he cited a kindergarten teacher who helped collate donations from the families of pre-schoolers, as well as the contributions of more than 10 different organisations, including the Chinese Women’s Association and Muslim Converts’ Association of Singapore.

During the cheque handover ceremony held at the Singapore Islamic Hub on Monday, Mr Abdullah Ay, the deputy general manager of Hayrat Yardim, said the donations collated by RLAF had helped address the needs of thousands of people in the earthquake region.

He said through a video call: “On behalf of the people of Turkey and Syria, we thank the people of Singapore for their solidarity in these difficult times.”

Representatives of the organisation in Turkish provinces such as Adiyaman and Hatay shared during the call that its mobile soup kitchens have provided more than 1.5 million hot meals thus far, and will continue to do so during the fasting month of Ramadan.

Besides providing meals to those affected, Hayrat Yardim has also delivered more than 160,000 blankets, carpets or beds, more than 300,000 pieces of clothing and more than 2,500 tents.

More than 50,000 people have died, with millions displaced after countless buildings collapsed in the wake of the earthquake.