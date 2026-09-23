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Singapore cannot let its guard down and be complacent about peace and security: PM Wong

PM Wong said Singaporeans need to speak up when they see behaviour that is not right, and not walk away.

SINGAPORE – The many years of peace and security in Singapore may result in people letting their guard down, but this is a complacency the Republic cannot afford, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Sept 23.

In a speech to mark SGSecure’s 10th anniversary, PM Wong said an ordinary day in Singapore is nothing dramatic, but this sense of safety should not be taken for granted.

He noted reports of close calls, with the authorities stopping potential lone wolf attacks just weeks before they were carried out.

The self-radicalised individuals include a 17-year-old who the Internal Security Department (ISD) detained in 2024 as he was planning an attack in a neighbourhood centre near Tampines West Community Club.

“We managed to intervene in time before anyone was hurt. But things could have turned out very differently.

“So I ask myself: can we keep catching every case in time? What if one day, despite our best efforts, something gets through? No security system can give us a 100 per cent guarantee.

“That is why we cannot become complacent about safety and security in Singapore,” said PM Wong, adding that the country has been fortunate so far.

He noted that the security agencies have worked tirelessly behind the scenes, detecting individuals who posed a danger, disrupted plots, and intervened before anyone was harmed.

“As Prime Minister, whenever I am briefed about such a case, my first reaction is relief,” said PM Wong at the event held at Our Tampines Hub.

He said Singaporeans go about their daily lives and attend religious services, take public transport, go on a walk at night in their neighbourhood or watch their children go to school without constantly worrying about danger.

He said they are used to their country being safe.

PM Wong added: “These things feel normal to us. But look around the world, and you realise that what we regard as normal in Singapore is actually quite exceptional.

“What we have today is possible only because we have all worked hard to keep Singapore safe – through our security agencies, and by building preparedness and trust across our society.”

He said SGSecure was launched 10 years ago to get Singaporeans to stay alert to threats and know what to do if something were to happen, and in the event of an attack, to stay calm, help one another and not allow fear or hatred to divide society.

PM Wong said Singaporeans need to speak up when they see behaviour that is not right, and not walk away.

This includes not assuming someone else will deal with an unattended bag spotted in a public place, or ignoring a friend or family member who is drawn to extremist material online.

“To be clear, we do not want Singaporeans to live in fear, or suspicious of everyone around them. We want to continue going about our lives with confidence and peace of mind.

“But we can only do so if we are alert and prepared, and take sensible action when something does not seem right,” he said, adding that SGSecure remains important for this reason.

PM Wong lauded the progress made so far. He noted that more Singaporeans now know what to do in a crisis including how to help someone in distress and protect those around them.

He said neighbourhoods, workplaces, schools, religious and community organisations are now better prepared to deal with emergencies.

“And we have built stronger bonds of trust across our society. These bonds become especially important if an attack is motivated by race or religion,” said PM Wong.

He pointed out that after ISD detained the 17-year-old, the Tampines GRC Community Response Roundtable quickly brought religious leaders together.

“They stood together and sent a clear message: such violent extremist ideologies represent none of our communities, and would not divide us. That is the resilience we need,” he added.

Terrorism threat

PM Wong’s remarks come amid the release of an annual threat assessment report by ISD, which showed that the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East are contributing to the high terrorism threat facing Singapore.

The report on Sept 10 noted that the conflicts have contributed to growing hostilities between communities, and anti-Semitism has surged in many parts of the world. Anti-Muslim rhetoric and Islamophobia have also intensified.

ISD said youth radicalisation is also a pressing concern, with the number of cases involving young people in the past five years almost quadrupling from four cases between 2017 and 2021 to 15 cases since 2022.

At the event, PM Wong attended an exhibition showcasing how Singaporeans can stay alert and keep the Republic safe.

The exhibits, which will be held at Our Tampines Hub from Sept 23 to 27 , include a series of giant inflatables showing Singapore icons, collectively dubbed as the “SGSecure Kakis”, with each representing a specific role.

The event was also attended by Edwin Tong, Second Minister for Home Affairs and Law Minister, and Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs.

In a release on Sept 23, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced it is trialling an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot to help SGSecure advocates, volunteers and frontline officers access resources, guidance and test their knowledge while engaging the public.

Other upcoming initiatives include expanding the SGSecure Advocate Programme, which trains community members to share messages on recognising threats, staying safe and reporting signs of radicalisation.

Piloted in Institute of Higher Learning in 2024, the programme is in the works of being extended to schools, workplaces, religious and other community organisations.

The SGSecure movement was launched by then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to understand the evolving security landscape and new threats, as well as equip them with skills to respond during an attack.

It has been engaging the community, with more than 716,000 households participating since 2016.