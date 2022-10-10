Singapore can play a role in future Moon missions: Former James Webb telescope director

SINGAPORE - On July 12, the largest and most ground-breaking telescope in orbit released glittering images of faraway galaxies and star nurseries resembling celestial mountain ranges - spectacles that left viewers around the world spellbound.

Beyond the striking pictures, what the former director of the James Webb Space Telescope Programme held near and dear to his heart was a graph chock-full of data points.

The data showed the atmospheric composition of a hazy planet outside the solar system - called exoplanets - which included the clear signature of water. It was detected by the telescope, which has many capabilities.

Water and other things like carbon are important to sustaining life. "So any elements that can make a planet potentially habitable, that's what we're looking for, in exoplanets," Mr Gregory Robinson told students at the NUS High School of Mathematics and Science on Oct 3.

Mr Robinson, 62, who recently retired from his over three-decade-long career at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), was in town to receive the Time100 Impact Award the day before.

The award by Time magazine recognises visionaries who have made an impact and moved their respective industries forward.

Before overseeing the December 2021 launch of the James Webb telescope, Mr Robinson was the deputy associate administrator for programmes at Nasa.

One aim of the roving space observatory is to study the atmospheres of exoplanets, to search for the building blocks of life elsewhere in the universe.

Orbiting the Sun 1.5 million km away from the Earth, Webb will use its powerful infrared lens to peer into the history of the universe, studying the first glows after the Big Bang to the formation of solar systems capable of supporting life on planets.

It can observe the cosmos at greater distances, and thus go further back in time, than its predecessor Hubble or any previous telescope.

Mr Robinson also outlined Nasa's future missions, which include bringing Martian rocks, soil and air to Earth sometime in the 2030s, so that scientists can learn more about the red planet in preparation for a future human mission.

A rover called Perseverance is currently boring holes through rocks and storing away rock samples that will be picked up during the Mars Sample Return mission.

But before mankind touches down on the rocky planet, Nasa wants to take humans back to the Moon, under the Artemis missions starting with an uncrewed test flight into the lunar orbit possibly in November.

Under the Artemis missions, Nasa will land the first woman and the first person of colour on the Moon, and use new technology to explore more of the lunar surface.