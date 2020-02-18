Singapore Budget 2020: Dollar-for-dollar matching for seniors with less CPF savings

SINGAPORE - A new Matched Retirement Savings Scheme will be introduced to help those with less Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings.

About 435,000 lower- to middle-income Singaporeans aged 55 to 70 who have not been able to set aside the prevailing Basic Retirement Sum (BRS) will be eligible for the scheme.

It involves the Government matching every dollar of cash top-up made to a person's CPF Retirement Account, up to an annual cap of $600. CPF members can receive lifelong monthly payouts that can cover basic living expenses from the time they turn 65 after setting aside a BRS at 55.

"This is a way of encouraging and augmenting family support for our seniors with fewer means in retirement," said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

The BRS has been adjusted regularly in line with rising income levels. It is now $90,500 for the cohort turning 55 this year.

The Government will continue to adjust the BRS by 3 per cent a year for the next two cohorts. It will be $93,000 for those turning 55 in 2021, and $96,000 for people hitting 55 in 2022.

"These modest continuing adjustments are necessary for the payouts to keep up with basic retirement expenses," said Mr Heng.

The Government expects 70 per cent actively employed people from these two cohorts to be able to set aside their BRS, significantly more than the 40 per cent about a decade ago.