Singapore Budget 2019: Senior engineer at YTL PowerSeraya has gone from doing repairs to leading projects

SINGAPORE - Mr Abdul Jalil Idros started working in energy company YTL PowerSeraya more than 20 years ago in 1995.

Back then, he was a technical officer carrying out maintenance and repair works related to instrumentation and the control system.

Now, after going through training and even getting bachelor's and master's degrees in Electrical Engineering, Mr Abdul Jalil, 46, has moved from repair works to taking charge of plant upgrading projects.

He is now a senior engineer who leads a team of engineers and helps provide regular on-the-job training for staff. He also leads overhaul and maintenance activities for the plant and is involved in new developmental projects.

Mr Abdul Jalil's journey in upgrading his skills and taking on new job scopes was cited by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in the Budget speech on Monday (Feb 18).

Mr Heng said workers need to "embrace upskilling and reskilling, and make the most of new opportunities both locally and overseas".

He added that firms must step up training and job redesign for their workers, as they know the skills workers need as their respective sectors evolve.

Mr Abdul Jalil told The Straits Times: "Continuous training and upskilling is important in order to keep myself relevant in my workplace so that I can add value and help YTL PowerSeraya to grow."

Over the years, Mr Abdul Jalil has picked up various new skills related to his role as an engineer. He learnt to carry out both hardware and software engineering works in the Distributed Control System, which included troubleshooting, software logic modification and rectification of plant works.

He has also learnt to implement and maintain measures to counter increasing cyber-security threats.

Rather than staying in the same job roles, Mr Abdul Jalil has rotated through the firm to broaden his experience and build new skills. His willingness to keep learning and upgrading himself earned him the SkillsFuture Fellowships Award last year.

Mr Abdul Jalil said: "(Continuous training) will also enhance my confidence level and help me perform my task efficiently."