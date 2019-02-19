Singapore Budget 2019: Find out what you're eligible for with our calculator

SINGAPORE - Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat delivered his fourth Budget speech on Monday (Feb 18), focusing on building a strong and united nation in the face of global changes.

Among this year's major Budget announcements were the $6.1 billion Merdeka Generation Package for those born in the 1950s and a $1.1 billion Bicentennial Bonus, which will benefit a wide range of citizens from lower-income individuals to parents with schoolchildren and those in their silver years.

Find out what you get with our Budget 2019 calculator.