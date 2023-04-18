Singapore, Brazil to boost cooperation, work together on climate change

Singapore and Brazil have signed an agreement to boost cooperation in capacity-building initiatives, the countries said on Monday.

They also pledged to work together on climate change, with Singapore further pledging to support Brazil’s bid to host the 2025 COP30 international climate summit in the north-eastern city of Belem.

Singapore and Brazil said in a joint statement that Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira signed – in Brasilia, the Brazil capital – a memorandum of understanding on the Brazil-Singapore cooperation programme to third countries.

The programme aims at facilitating cooperation between Singapore and Brazil in jointly providing capacity-building initiatives to developing countries in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Asia Pacific.

Dr Balakrishnan was in Brazil for a three-day official visit from April 16. He met Mr Vieira on Monday, as part of their inaugural first political consultation meeting.

Dr Balakrishnan will also meet Brazil’s Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin, Speaker of the House of Representatives Arthur Lira, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad and Minister of Environment and Climate Change Marina Silva.

“Singapore’s relationship with Brazil is dynamic and forward-looking, based on a very strong foundation of trust, mutual respect and goodwill. We are looking forward to the opportunities of the future,” Dr Balakrishnan said in a joint news conference with Mr Vieira on Monday, adding that Singapore looked to Brazil as a partner of choice for deepening their cooperation across Latin America.

The joint statement also said both ministers decided to initiate negotiations on a Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation on legal issues.

They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the education field, including student exchanges at university level, and to increase academic mobility in both directions.

During the news conference, Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore and Brazil have worked closely to strengthen institutional linkages that will boost economic cooperation.

He cited the Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) between the two countries, which entered into force in 2021, and the Mercosur-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which is yet to be signed.

The DTA lowers barriers to cross-border investment and aims to boost trade and economic flows between the two countries.

The Mercosur-Singapore FTA will increase business opportunities and foster private sector engagements among Singapore, Brazil and the other Mercosur state parties.

Dr Balakrishnan expressed hopes that the early signing of the Mercosur-Singapore FTA can be done later this year.

“Together, we believe these two agreements will benefit businesses in both Brazil and Singapore, and boost trade and investment flows both ways,” said Dr Balakrishnan.