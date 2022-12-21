Singapore-bound travellers reminded to submit arrival card before entering the country

SINGAPORE – Travellers entering Singapore, including Singapore residents, may have to rejoin immigration clearance queues if they fail to submit the SG Arrival Card before their arrival.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said submissions can be done on its website or on the MyICA Mobile app no more than three days before arrival in Singapore.

“It takes less than three minutes for Singapore residents, and approximately five to seven minutes for foreigners, to submit the SG Arrival Card,” said ICA on Wednesday.

The reminder comes as tourism continues to show signs of recovery, with international visitor arrivals growing for the eighth consecutive month in September.

The online arrival card was introduced as ICA moved towards paperless immigration clearance. It replaces the paper-based disembarkation and embarkation card that foreign visitors were required to submit upon arrival at checkpoints in Singapore.

The electronic health declaration function in the SG Arrival Card, which is required for all travellers, was included in March 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

ICA said travellers must resubmit their health declaration should their health condition or travel history change. This must be done before entering Singapore.

To avoid being misled by external commercial entities and websites providing services for a fee, ICA said travellers should use the MyICA Mobile app to submit their arrival cards.

Submission of the arrival card on the app and ICA website is free, said the authority, which added that it does not support or endorse commercial entities and websites that provide paid services to assist travellers in submitting their cards.

“Travellers who use the MyICA Mobile app can create and store their profile for subsequent trips,” said ICA.

“Singapore residents will also have the information of their profile auto-populated from ICA’s database. With the profile created, travellers will just need to update their trip details and health declaration for subsequent trips.”

Singapore residents are exempted from submitting the arrival card if they are returning to the country via land checkpoints, owing to the high volume of traffic and daily commuting through these checkpoints for work and studies.

But they will need to submit their arrival cards if they are entering Singapore via air and sea checkpoints, said the ICA.