Singapore Book Fair to run online for 2nd year

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Book Fair is back for the 36th year, although this will be the second time it will be held online amid the pandemic.

The event, to be held from May 29 to June 6, has something for everyone, from storytelling sessions for children to talks by guests such as Singapore diplomat Kishore Mahbubani and xinyao composer Liang Wern Fook.

Organised by the Singapore Press Holdings'(SPH) Chinese Media Group for the 36th year, the fair will run online together with Lianhe Zaobao's Literary Festival.

During the nine-day book fair, readers can enjoy up to 35 per cent of discounts at website Zshop from over 10 local book retailers, including independent bookstore and first-time participant Epigram.

A total of $9,000 worth of e-vouchers to buy books will also be given out through links published during live programmes.

Singapore writer and poet Alfian Sa'at and writers such as Hong Kong's Ma Ka Fai and Taiwan's Luo Yijun are among those who will speak in a series of online talks presented by Lianhe Zaobao Literary Festival.

Tune in daily to listen to lunchtime live-chat sessions featuring celebrities, politicians and doctors who will share about good books and their work from home arrangements. They include award-winning Taiwanese director Wayne Peng and food blogger Miss Tamchiak.

Paired with visuals by SPH Chinese Media Group artist-in-residence Lee Kow Fong, who is also known as Ah Guo, this year's theme for the book fair, New Perspective, encourages Singaporeans to view the current world through a fresh pair of eyes and a new appreciation through books.

Ms Loh Woon Yen, organising committee chairmanof the book fair and managing editor of SPH Chinese Media Group, said: "We have specially curated an exciting line-up featuring chats with some of our readers' favourite authors both local and overseas, programmes that will appeal to different age groups, and special promotions that book lovers will enjoy.

"It is our hope that the Singapore Book Fair 2021 will continue to promote the love of reading among Singaporeans, whilst opening them up to new perspectives."

The online programmes will be broadcast live on this website and through the social media platforms of Chinese-language publications Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao, and Shin Min Daily News.