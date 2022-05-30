Singapore Book Fair returns after two-year hiatus

SINGAPORE - Book lovers can visit the Singapore Book Fair at the National Library Building in Victoria Street and the nearby Bras Basah Complex from June 4 to 12.

The annual event, which is back after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is organised by SPH Media Trust's Chinese Media Group.

It will feature nine new book launches, talks by local and overseas authors, as well as workshops for adults and children.

About 15 book retailers and publishers are participating in the event.

Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo and Parliamentary Secretary for Communications and Information Rahayu Mahzam will be at the opening ceremony at the plaza of National Library Building on June 5 at 1pm.

This will be followed by a xinyao (locally composed Mandarin songs) mini-concert at the Bras Basah Complex central atrium from 3pm.

Event highlights include:

- A panel discussion on stroke recovery, based on the book A Cry In The Dark: A Stroke Survivor's Story Of Hope And Recovery by Terence Ang and Radiance Leong. The event on June 6, from 4.30pm to 6pm, features Dr Shamala Thilarajah, president of Singapore National Stroke Association, Dr Moses Koh, associate consultant at Sengkang General Hospital, and Ms Evelyn Koh, founder of Aphasia SG, which supports those with aphasia and their caregivers. Aphasia usually occurs after a patient suffers from a stroke and it affects one's ability to communicate. Venue: The Pod (level 16) at National Library

- A talk and sharing of the book, America: A Singapore Perspective, on June 10, 2pm to 3.30pm, featuring the editors, Professor Tommy Koh, Singapore's Ambassador-at-Large, and Mr Daljit Singh, visiting senior fellow at the Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute. The talk will be moderated by Straits Times foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar. Venue: The Pod at National Library

- Launch of the book Always Have Enough Money and a talk by the author, ST Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon, on June 11 from 2pm to 3.30pm. Venue: Basement 1 at National Library

