Singapore-based firm Biosyngen opens new manufacturing facility, set to hire 200 people

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based cell therapy company Biosyngen is looking to hire about 200 people in the next three to five years to staff its newly opened cell manufacturing facility at 5 Tai Seng Avenue.

Roles include those in research and development, with expertise in areas such as cell therapy research, clinical operations, manufacturing, and quality assurance, Mr Isaac Chow, Biosyngen’s chief business officer told The Straits Times at the opening of the new facility on Wednesday.

The 1,500 sq m facility is designed for manufacturing immunotherapy drugs for patients, clinicians and hospitals internationally. Immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that boosts the immune system so the body can find and destroy cancer cells.

The company opened a $107m cell manufacturing facility in China at industry park China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City in 2021 for research and development, manufacturing and marketing of cell immunotherapies.

Dr Cecilia Zhang, Biosyngen’s chief scientific officer said the China site faces strict import and export restrictions, and the Singapore site will be crucial in serving the global market.

“Our facility in Singapore enables research and development in drug discovery and process development, and will also be able to accommodate more advanced processes or products that will be introduced in the future,” she added.

The new facility has five different suites equipped with isolators, which are clean air devices that allow for a complete separation between the technical personnel and surrounding environment. This will allow the firm to run closed-system production, which is the best practice in the cell and gene therapy industry.

“This means that the cell culture won’t be exposed to air, and the whole manufacturing process is under very sterile conditions to avoid contamination,” said Dr Zhang.

She said the facility uses automation to grow T-cells in a controlled environment. T-cells are a type of white-blood cell used in the development of immunotherapies.

With an automated system, scientists are able to programme and set up an environment in which the T-cells can multiply. In a manual set-up, scientists have to monitor the cell growth on a consistent basis, and manually add nutrients to aid the cell growth, she added.

The company has five key projects in the pipeline, with two Phase 1 clinical trials, one targeting nose cancer and the other targeting Epstein–Barr virus-associated lymphoma, a type of cancer of the lymphatic system. There are also three investigator-initiated trials targeting lung cancer, liver cancer and gastrointestinal cancers, added Dr Zhang.

At the opening of the new facility, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said the opening of Biosysgen’s facility reflects how the local biotech ecosystem has grown, with more of Singapore’s home-grown biomedical companies building GMP (good manufacturing practice) manufacturing capabilities as they scale up and move on to clinical trials.

“With these efforts, Singapore is on track to be a world-class regional hub for cell and gene therapy that achieves research and clinical translational excellence to deliver better healthcare outcomes,” said Mr Tan.