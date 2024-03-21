Singapore-backed platform boosts transparency, covers 85% of carbon credit market

SINGAPORE – In just over a year since its launch, a Singapore-backed effort to improve the credibility of the carbon credit trade has grown to cover 85 per cent of all credits issued to date and is set to expand coverage even more in 2024, a senior government official said.

Known as the Climate Action Data Trust (CAD Trust), the platform was launched in late 2022 by the Government, World Bank and the International Emissions Trading Association to boost trust in the global carbon market.

“The main reason why Singapore supports CAD Trust is really about enhancing transparency,” Mr Benedict Chia, director-general of climate change at the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS), told The Straits Times in an interview on March 15.

“We needed to get a good sense of tracking the various flows and transactions of carbon credits,” he said.

Singapore wants to be a global carbon trading and financing hub and tools like CAD Trust are a key part of achieving this goal. Greater transparency will help to improve confidence in carbon markets, which is something the markets are struggling with amid concerns about quality of carbon credits.

“Within 12 months, we managed to onboard six registries and the six registries represent 85 per cent of carbon credits issued to date,” Mr Chia said.

The six include Verra, the world’s largest carbon credit issuer for the voluntary carbon market, Qatar-based Global Carbon Council and the Kingdom of Bhutan.

The aim is to expand this by bringing on board most of the large independent registries by the end of June this year, he added.

There are at least 26 carbon credit registries in the world, each with its own systems of tracking the issuance, transfer and retirement of carbon credits from various project developers. Registries can be operated by governments, non-profit organisations or private companies.

Discussions are ongoing with Gold Standard in Geneva, and three United States-based groups: the American Carbon Registry, Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) and Climate Action Reserve.

National registries, many of which are still in development, will also be brought on board over time, Mr Chia said.

CAD Trust’s purpose is to improve transparency in the often opaque world of carbon credit trading by tracking the full life cycle of carbon credits – from the projects that generated the credits, to who buys them and who finally “retires” them by using the credits to offset their carbon footprint. The retirement of carbon credits takes them out of circulation, preventing the same credit to be claimed by more than one party.

Each carbon credit represents one tonne of planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) that is either removed from the atmosphere – such as through technology that directly removes CO2 from the air – or prevented from being emitted, such as when a forest is saved from the axe.

Emitters can meet their climate change targets, such as the goal to taper planet-warming emissions to net-zero by the middle of the century, by buying credits from carbon projects around the world and counting the emission savings from those projects as their own.

As many carbon projects tend to be located in developing countries, the revenue from carbon credits also help to channel investments into climate-friendly projects in these areas.