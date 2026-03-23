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The leaders of Singapore and Australia said the two countries will consult each other on any disruptions that had ramifications on the trade of energy.

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SINGAPORE – The leaders of Singapore and Australia pledged to work together to ensure key goods like liquefied natural gas and petroleum oils – including diesel – kept flowing between the two countries.

In a joint statement on March 23, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese also reaffirmed their commitment to beef up energy security.

The two leaders added that Singapore and Australia will consult each other on any disruptions that had ramifications on the trade of energy.

The two leaders, in the statement, said: “We share a longstanding and deep relationship grounded in strategic trust, open markets, and rules-based trade which underpin the prosperity and security of our people and our region.

“Reaffirming these shared principles is essential at this time.”

Singapore and Australia share “deep concern over the situation in the Middle East and its consequences for our region, such as the impact on energy supply chains and prices”, they added.

“We are committed to working together to strengthen energy supply chain resilience, including by deepening regional cooperation, accelerating renewable energy transition, addressing unjustified import and export restrictions, and maintaining open trade flows.”

Australia and Singapore will step up talks on an arrangement on the trade in essential supplies, in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership 2.0 joint declaration agreed in October 2025.

The two countries will also explore options for a legally binding commitment in the future, involving bilateral arrangements such as consultation and early notification in case of potential disruptions.

In the statement, the leaders called on other trading partners to work together to ensure global energy supply chains are kept open “for the benefit of the security and prosperity of our peoples”.