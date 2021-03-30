Singapore artists entering NFT space

In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Singaporean fashion photographer Shavonne Wong could not photograph real models.

So, she started dabbling in digital art, creating virtual female models instead.

Since last month, the 30-year-old has made about US$10,000 (S$13,500) worth of cryptocurrency from four such works, thanks to an emerging technology that is taking the art world by storm.

Each of her works was linked to a non-fungible token (NFT), a unique digital certificate of ownership that can be bought and sold.

NFTs are recorded on a digital ledger known as a blockchain. They can also include smart contracts that can give artists a cut of future sales of the token.

"One of the most enticing things about the NFT space is that artists can put up personal work - work that we would have put up on Instagram or Facebook for free - and get paid for it," Ms Wong says.

She sold her work on online platform Foundation and was paid in ether, the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value after bitcoin.

She is not the only Singapore artist hopping on the NFT bandwagon.

Street artist Farizwan Fajari, who goes by the moniker Speak Cryptic, sold his first NFT-linked artwork earlier this month, for around $1,600 worth of cryptocurrency.

"Recently, I've been doing a lot of digital work - GIFs, animations," says the 40-year-old, who listed his black-and-white digital drawing of a humanoid with a vegetal head on online marketplace Cargo.

He is also on Foundation, and has applied to join other digital marketplaces such as Async Art, SuperRare and Nifty Gateway.

"I'm interested in new ways of showing my work and I try to adapt to new platforms.

"NFTs are so exciting because they are not only for visual artworks. They can also be used for music. I have been dabbling in recording and writing my own music on the computer.

"Maybe my next work could be an animation with a piece of music over it."

A PERFECT STORM

NFTs, which can cover anything from art and trading cards to virtual real estate, are a fast-growing market. In the past month, people around the world spent more than US$200 million on NFTs, compared with US$250 million for all of last year - which, in turn, was quadruple the amount for 2019, according to market tracker NonFungible.com

Last month, Nyan Cat, an animated flying cat meme, sold for almost US$600,000. About a week later, musician Grimes sold US$6 million of digital artworks as NFTs.

Less than a fortnight after that, Singapore-based collector Metakovan bought a virtual collage for a record US$69 million at a Christie's auction.

Last week, news broke that an NFT tweet by Twitter boss Jack Dorsey sold for US$2.9 million, while "Mars House", a digital NFT home by a Toronto-based artist, was snapped up for about US$500,000.

Interest in NFTs has surged amid news of multimillion-dollar sales, but they are not a new phenomenon and have been around for several years.

They made headlines in 2017, which saw the launch of CryptoKitties, a game involving virtual cats, as well as CryptoPunks, a collection of pixel art images generated algorithmically.

But the effect of Covid-19 and soaring cryptocurrency prices - which meant investors had more money to spend - were a catalyst.

"This was the perfect storm," says economist Clare McAndrew, founder of Ireland-based research firm Arts Economics. "With no other way to view or exhibit except online, for many regions, it was the perfect timing for this to take off."

CRYPTO-FRIENDLY

NFTs could address some long-unresolved issues in the art world - such as ensuring that artists get paid royalties for subsequent secondary sales, or helping collectors of video and digital art who struggle with ownership rights.

Chan + Hori Contemporary, a Singapore-based curatorial, advisory and artist management business, says at least three of the artists it represents, including Speak Cryptic, are exploring NFTs.

"We do not put up NFTs on their behalf, although recently we have been approached by a few with the proposition," says director and partner Khairuddin Hori.

While countries such as India contemplate banning cryptocurrency, people are drawn to Singapore's crypto-friendly environment.

American entrepreneur Zach Burks, 28, who founded Singapore-headquartered NFT marketplace Mintable in 2018, says: "Singapore is blockchain-friendly - it wants to be progressive."

He adds: "It's been a crazy month for NFTs. Our platform's growing 20 per cent a day, in terms of traffic, user accounts and sales."

Mintable, which is backed by American billionaire Mark Cuban, gets a 2.5 per cent to 10 per cent transaction fee from sales on its platform.

It is profitable and has made about US$300,000 in sales since last December, says Mr Burks.

"I'm excited to see, six to nine months down the road, what sort of NFTs are popular.

"Is it still artworks, or is it more in line with (freelancer platform) Fiverr, with people selling services?

"Or is it more in line with the music industry, where people use it to monetise their music in new ways?"

BOOM OR BUBBLE?

There has been talk that all this could be a bubble waiting to burst - not least by Beeple, the artist behind the US$69 million work sold to Metakovan.

"I absolutely think it's a bubble, to be quite honest. I go back to the analogy of the beginning of the Internet. There was a bubble. And the bubble burst," says the artist, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, on Fox News Sunday.

"But it didn't wipe out the Internet. And so the technology itself is strong enough where I think it's going to outlive that."

Mr Chia Hock Lai, co-chairman of Blockchain Association Singapore, is excited about NFTs but notes that these are a "very high-risk asset class".

The current NFT craze, he says, is reminiscent of the 2017 bitcoin and ICO (initial coin offering) frenzy, and while it could drive innovation, it might turn out to be a big bubble.

He adds: "NFTs have a lot of potential to be used in games or by media organisations to convert their stars and celebrities into NFTs. If big gaming companies and media organisations start coming into the NFT space, I think we will see a big round of hype...

"The chance of earning a lot will attract a lot of investment, and that will accelerate the evolution of that space."

Dr McAndrew says: "I think what happens with these things is there is a burst of activity, and then the stuff that is any good, or that is valued by people, will stick around and everything else doesn't. It's the same as what happens offline."

While NFTs are a "very positive" thing for artists working in the digital medium, she adds that she is sceptical about the notion that they will create a "more equal" marketplace where creators connect with audiences sans middlemen.

"I'm not sure I agree, because they are creating new types of intermediaries for sales. Most people still buy from a platform, rather than directly from an artist."