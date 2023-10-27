Rewarding roles in one career: How military officer finds purpose as policy maker and mentor to his 600 soldiers

He was part of the team that rolled out the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme, winning a Commendation Medal for his contributions. He also played a role in the renewing of a bilateral defence relationship agreement with India. Not to mention the policies he has helped shape.

These are among the varied roles Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Stanley Lim, 33, has taken on during his years of service with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF). Clearly, his career is far from what most people expect of a typical military life.

The many hats he has worn is also a reflection of the dynamic nature and varied leadership opportunities a career with the Army provides. No two postings are the same, but LTC Lim says this is what keeps his career exciting.

“One posting you may be like a teacher or trainer, the next posting you are dealing with high-level defence policies and in another posting you could be managing stakeholders.”