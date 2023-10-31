Singapore appoints two new ambassadors

SINGAPORE – The Government has appointed two new ambassadors – Ms Catherine Wong Siow Ping to Thailand and Mr Ian Mak Jung-I to Israel, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Tuesday.

Ms Wong has been with the foreign service since 1995, having most recently served as director-general of the Southeast Asia Directorate at the MFA since 2021. She was previously Singapore’s Ambassador to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam from 2016 to 2021.

A graduate of the National University of Singapore and Columbia University, she was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2022 and the Long Service Medal in 2020.

Meanwhile, Mr Mak had joined the foreign service in 2003 and was previously Ms Wong’s predecessor in the Southeast Asia Directorate.

Most recently, he held the role of assistant chief executive (international) at the Infocomm Media Development Authority from 2022 to 2023, and concurrently acted as the director of the International Affairs Division at the Ministry of Communications and Information.

A recipient of the Singapore Government Scholarship (Foreign Service), he did his undergraduate and postgraduate studies at Stanford University, and was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2020.