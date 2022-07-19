Singapore appoints new High Commissioner to Australia and permanent delegate to Unesco

SINGAPORE - The Republic has appointed a new High Commissioner to Australia and a Non-Resident Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

Mr Anil Kumar Nayar, 53, will serve as High Commissioner to Australia from August, and Mrs Rosa Huey Daniel, 58, will take up the role with Unesco, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Tuesday (July 19).

Mr Nayar graduated with a Bachelor of Social Science degree from the National University of Singapore in 1993, and a Master of Arts (International Public Policy) degree from Johns Hopkins University in the United States in 2001.

He was Singapore's Ambassador to Indonesia from June 2012 to July this year.

From November 2006 to April 2012, he was Singapore's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, concurrently accredited to the Netherlands, Luxembourg and the European Union.

Mr Nayar was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2005, and subsequently, the Public Administration Medal (Gold) in 2008, in recognition of his work on Singapore's case before the International Court of Justice on Pedra Branca.

Mrs Daniel is currently chief executive of the National Arts Council and dean of the Culture Academy at the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

She also sits on the boards of the National Gallery of Singapore and The Esplanade.

Mrs Daniel, who was also CEO of the National Heritage Board, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Oxford in Britain in 1985.

She was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2005, the Long Service Medal in 2012, and the Public Administration Medal (Gold) in 2018.