Singapore and US armies complete virtual exercise amid pandemic

SINGAPORE - The Singapore and US armies have completed a week of war games, this year held virtually amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The 40th edition of Exercise Tiger Balm was held from May 7 to 14. The exercise, inaugurated in 1981, is the longest-running bilateral exercise between the Singapore Army and the US Army.

The annual exercise was suspended last year because of the pandemic.

In a statement on Friday (May 14), the Ministry of Defence said the exercise allowed both armies to strengthen bilateral ties and culminated in a table-top exercise.

Brigadier-General Frederick Choo, Chief of the General Staff of the Singapore Army, said the exercise had forged strong bonds between the two armies.

"Through four decades of exchanges, we have learnt from each other, and enhanced our professionalism and interoperability," he said.

"We have also seen strong friendships forged over the years, which reflects our mutual trust and collaborative spirit. These lasting friendships are a hallmark of Exercise Tiger Balm and form the bedrock of the relationship that our armies share."

Major General Jonathan P. Braga, Deputy Commanding General of the United States Army Pacific, said: "Exercise Tiger Balm is the catalyst for solidifying interoperability and contributes to a free and open Indo-Pacific, and we look forward to the continued growth of our partnership through this exercise."

The recent exercise involved participants from Headquarters 6th Singapore Division and 9th Singapore Infantry Brigade, and the US Army's Headquarters 25th Infantry Division, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the Hawaii Army National Guard's 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.