Singapore and US announce new areas of cooperation

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and United States Vice-President Kamala Harris hailed the robust and enduring partnership between their countries at the Istana yesterday as they announced new areas of cooperation in cyber security, climate, the economy, and combating pandemics.

Ms Harris underlined America's appreciation for its longstanding relationship with Singapore in the context of the US being a member of the Indo-Pacific region, while PM Lee reaffirmed the Republic's appreciation for the US' active role in the Asia-Pacific, especially in South-east Asia. They also expressed their shared support for a stable, rules-based international order in the region.

Ms Harris' high-level visit, the first under the administration of President Joe Biden, comes as Singapore and the US mark 55 years of diplomatic ties.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the Istana after Ms Harris called on President Halimah Yacob, followed by meetings with him as well as several Singapore ministers, PM Lee said the visit emphasises the US administration's commitment to the region.

"It shows that the US has both strategic and economic stakes in South-east Asia. We value the US renewing ties with its friends and partners here, especially Singapore," he said.

Ms Harris said the pandemic has exposed the vulnerability of supply chains, which the US hopes to shore up with regional partners. She added that a shortage of semiconductor chips would impact the production of a range of items, from smartphones to laptops and cars.

"So working together with partners like Singapore on strengthening supply chains is critical in not only getting goods to the folks who need them, but keeping Americans working and on the job, and ensuring Americans can provide for their families."

As he had done on previous visits to the US as well as other forums, PM Lee stressed the importance of the US being engaged in the region. He also reiterated calls he made at the virtual Aspen Security Forum earlier this month for the US to pursue opportunities for regional cooperation.

Singapore is the second-largest Asian investor in the US, and is also home to nearly 5,500 US companies. The US is its largest foreign investor, with foreign direct investment stock of US$315 billion (S$428 billion) - more than US investments in China, India and South Korea combined.

Turning to regional and security cooperation, PM Lee said Singapore appreciates US participation in Asean and regional groupings such as the Asean Regional Forum, Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus, and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

He noted that the US has played an important and constructive role in defence and security in the region for over 70 years. And as the US' major security cooperation partner, Singapore has consistently supported a strong US presence in the region, said PM Lee.

"Our two countries cooperate well on transnational issues including terrorism, cyber security and counter-proliferation… We were the first South-east Asian country to contribute personnel and assets to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS."

He added that the US is a partner nation in Singapore's newly established multilateral Counter-Terrorism Information Facility.

Among the flurry of agreements announced yesterday is a new initiative, the US-Singapore Partnership for Growth and Innovation, which will strengthen collaboration on trade and investment, beginning with four pillars: the digital economy, energy and environmental technologies, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare.

Both sides aim to conclude discussions later this year.

PM Lee welcomed a supply chain dialogue, which will bring together government and industry leaders to discuss ways to boost supply chain resilience.

He also noted three cyber-security agreements which had been concluded by the cyber, defence and finance agencies of both sides, as well as pandemic cooperation on genome sequencing and epidemic intelligence.

Responding to questions from the media, PM Lee said how the US repositions itself and engages its broad range of partners and allies in the region, and how it continues the fight against terrorism, will influence perceptions of America's resolve and commitment to the region.

Countries make calculations and take positions which they have to adjust from time to time, he added. "Sometimes it can be done smoothly; sometimes there are hiccups; sometimes things go awry and take time to put right. But countries remain with long-term interests, with long-term partners, and it is the mark of a country which can succeed that it takes these interests and partners seriously, and in a dispassionate way, and maintains them over the long term."

The US has been in the region for more than 70 years, as a regional guarantor of security and supporter of prosperity.

"Singapore hopes and works on the basis that the US will continue to play that role, and continue to engage the region for many more years to come," he said.

Ms Harris said the agreements the US has inked with other countries do not only relate to the US' security or economic interests, but also to challenges the world faces, such as future pandemics.

"It is about what we have in terms of shared values... It is about the interest that we have in being a global partner on the issue of vaccines, for example, and our shared commitment - understanding that when we have the resources, we will share them with the world," she said.

"These are the things that Singapore and the United States have in common… we will continue to partner in a way that benefits not only Singaporeans and Americans, but the rest of the world."