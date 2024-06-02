Singapore and Ukraine sign air deal during President Zelensky’s visit

SINGAPORE – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and Singaporean investors on June 2, as his trip to speak at the Shangri-La Dialogue 2024 also doubled up as a working visit to Singapore.

During his visit, Singapore and Ukraine also signed an agreement to strengthen air links between Singapore and Ukraine.

At Mr Zelensky’s meeting with Mr Tharman, both presidents reaffirmed the warm and friendly ties between Singapore and Ukraine.

The leaders also had a wide-ranging discussion on global developments and agreed on the importance of adherence to international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Matters which Mr Zelensky discussed with PM Wong included potential sectors where both countries could deepen bilateral cooperation, such as in trade and economic relations.

Both agreed that the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, said the MFA.

Following their meeting, PM Wong and Mr Zelenskyy witnessed the signing of the Ukraine-Singapore Air Services Agreement between Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat, and Ukraine’s ambassador to Singapore Kateryna Zelenko.