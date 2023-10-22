Singapore and UAE deepen collaboration to combat climate change, ink 8 agreements

ABU DHABI - Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have committed to ensuring the most ambitious outcomes in the areas of reducing carbon emissions, adapting to climate change, and financially supporting vulnerable nations at the upcoming United Nations climate change summit.

The countries said this in a joint statement on climate cooperation, released after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called on UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

“Both leaders reiterated their concern at the scale of impacts associated with the adverse effects of climate change that are already resulting in economic and non-economic losses and damage, and are being witnessed globally, especially by the most vulnerable,” said the statement.

The two nations also agreed to strengthen collaboration in the green economy, low-carbon energy and food security realms, in aims to advance their climate goals and create green jobs.

On Sunday, PM Lee and Sheikh Mohamed witnessed the exchange of one agreement and seven memorandums of understanding (MOUs), of which six are related to climate and digital technologies. The other two pacts are on education and strengthening trade in halal products.

PM Lee’s visit to the UAE comes just before it hosts the COP28 climate summit in Dubai from late November.

Both leaders reaffirmed that delivering on commitments in finance is key to restoring trust and faith within the multilateral process on climate change.

They highlighted the importance of commitments made in 2009 by developed countries to jointly mobilise US$100 billion of climate finance per year to help developing countries, and also double the amount of money needed for those countries to guard against climate impacts by 2025.

PM Lee and Sheikh Mohamed will support efforts to operationalise new financing arrangements, including a fund, to help climate-vulnerable developing countries respond to loss and damage, added the statement.

“As small states and hubs in our respective regions, Singapore and the UAE share a mutual interest in promoting multilateralism and a rules-based world order,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meeting at the presidential palace Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, both leaders agreed there was scope to do more in emerging areas such as the green and digital economies.

One of the eight deals inked is the Green Economy Framework Agreement, under which both countries will work on projects in green transport, low-carbon energy and tech, sustainable solutions, and trade, investment and carbon markets.