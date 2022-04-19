Singapore and New Zealand to collaborate on climate change, green economy: PM Lee, Ardern

SINGAPORE - New Zealand and Singapore will be working more closely on the green economy and the fight against climate change, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Tuesday (April 19).

Speaking at a joint press conference with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Istana, PM Lee said both countries share similar perspectives on climate change, which is the existential challenge of these times.

He said: "We need stronger cooperation amongst countries to protect the most vulnerable peoples and places on our planet.

"At the same time, we see opportunities for practical collaboration as we adopt low-carbon and green technologies."

Ms Ardern, who arrived in Singapore on Monday for a three-day visit, thanked PM Lee for the contact that the two leaders maintained throughout the pandemic, such as a phone call during the height of lockdowns in 2020 when they discussed ways for the two countries to support each other's food security and resolve supply chain issues.

"They say that during tough times, you're reminded who your friends are, and it is clear that Singapore is a very close friend of Aotearoa and New Zealand," said Ms Ardern, referring to the Maori name for New Zealand.

This is her first overseas visit since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.