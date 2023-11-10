Singapore and Malaysian air forces hold fifth search-and-rescue exercise

SINGAPORE – Crew members from the Singapore and Malaysian air forces took part in a five-day exercise involving a joint aerial search-and-rescue operation in response to a simulated aerial mishap off the southern coast of Singapore.

In its fifth edition, the Search-and-Rescue Exercise (Sarex) Malsing was held from Monday to Friday at Sembawang Air Base, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Friday.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) H225M and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) EC725 helicopters participated in the exercise, together with their search-and-rescue aircrew and ground crew.

During the exercise, the teams conducted aerial searches for survivors and evacuated simulated casualties for immediate medical attention, Mindef said.

Mindef said the exercise reinforced the RSAF and RMAF’s procedures for joint search-and-rescue operations, as well as enhanced cooperation and provided opportunities to foster professional interaction and mutual trust between participants.

Speaking at the Sarex Malsing closing ceremony, Singapore chief of air force Kelvin Khong said the relationship between both air forces will continue beyond the exercise.

“All interactions, exercises and professional exchanges such as Five Power Defence Arrangements exercises and Senior and Junior Officer’s Exchange Programmes will contribute towards strengthening our defence relationship and deepening the mutual trust between us,” Major-General Khong added.