Singapore and Malaysia will resolve water and other outstanding issues amicably: PM Wong and Anwar

SINGAPORE – Singapore and Malaysia are committed to resolving outstanding bilateral issues such as airspace, water and maritime borders, and to take the bilateral relationship to even greater heights through new cooperation.
Both Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim affirmed this at a joint press conference on June 12 at Seri Perdana, the Malaysian PM’s official residence in Putrajaya.
“While the issues are complex and may take some time to resolve, we are fully committed to managing them in a way that will enable our overall bilateral relationship to continue to flourish,” said PM Wong.
Agreeing, PM Anwar said it would be “wonderful, marvellous” if they could be resolved before the two leaders’ annual leaders’ retreat at the end of the year, but admitted that he may be “a bit ambitious”.
Yet, if Singapore and Malaysia can resolve these issues, it would show to the region and the world how good neighbours behave and interact, added Datuk Seri Anwar. “So I look forward to that sort of a final, amicable resolution.”
PM Wong, who is on his first overseas trip since he was sworn in as prime minister in May, said his priority during this visit to Kuala Lumpur is to build a good relationship with Mr Anwar, building on the strong ties that Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong had established with Malaysia’s leader.
“I think we have done so today over a lovely meal and durians for dessert,” he said.
Establishing that strong rapport and trust will let both leaders send a clear message to each side’s ministers and officials to negotiate and discuss outstanding issues in the right spirit, in a way that will arrive at win-win outcomes, said PM Wong.
He also emphasised that the two countries will maintain continuity in the overall approach to engaging one another while seeking opportunities for new ideas to deepen ties.
The two countries already cooperate substantively in almost every sector, such as health, education, culture, trade and investments, connectivity and in emerging areas such as the digital economy and renewable energy, he added.
PM Wong also said he looks forward to the delivery of promising joint projects such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and the Rapid Transit Link between Woodlands and Johor, which he said will bring the two countries closer together.
Mr Anwar said the two neighbours will also look to cooperate in new areas such as culture and tourism, and that he had mooted the possibility with PM Wong for Singapore to deploy teachers up north to teach English and other subjects.
Despite the fact that “people harp a lot” on competition between Singapore and Malaysia, PM Wong said the reality is that both countries complement each other and the bigger competition is external.
“We all know that we are entering a world that is becoming more dangerous, more unpredictable, more troubled, and in this new environment, our two countries must redouble our efforts to work closely together and work in a pragmatic fashion for positive outcomes for both sides,” he said.
PM Wong’s engagements in Kuala Lumpur came a day after he began his introductory visits to South-east Asian capitals on June 11 with a visit to Brunei.
As Malaysia gets ready to take on the Asean chairmanship in 2025, both countries can provide a strong anchor for a more dynamic and competitive South-east Asia, added PM Wong.
“Singapore will fully support Malaysia’s chairmanship of Asean, and we hope to be able to work together to set an ambitious and forward-looking agenda for Asean for the next 10 years,” he said.