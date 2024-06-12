Singapore and Malaysia will resolve water and other outstanding issues amicably: PM Wong and Anwar

SINGAPORE – Singapore and Malaysia are committed to resolving outstanding bilateral issues such as airspace, water and maritime borders, and to take the bilateral relationship to even greater heights through new cooperation.

Both Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim affirmed this at a joint press conference on June 12 at Seri Perdana, the Malaysian PM’s official residence in Putrajaya.

“While the issues are complex and may take some time to resolve, we are fully committed to managing them in a way that will enable our overall bilateral relationship to continue to flourish,” said PM Wong.

Agreeing, PM Anwar said it would be “wonderful, marvellous” if they could be resolved before the two leaders’ annual leaders’ retreat at the end of the year, but admitted that he may be “a bit ambitious”.

Yet, if Singapore and Malaysia can resolve these issues, it would show to the region and the world how good neighbours behave and interact, added Datuk Seri Anwar. “So I look forward to that sort of a final, amicable resolution.”

PM Wong, who is on his first overseas trip since he was sworn in as prime minister in May, said his priority during this visit to Kuala Lumpur is to build a good relationship with Mr Anwar, building on the strong ties that Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong had established with Malaysia’s leader.

“I think we have done so today over a lovely meal and durians for dessert,” he said.